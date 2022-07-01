Multi-titled coach Norman Black could only join the Meralco Bolts less than a week before the team plunges to action in the new PBA season.

He spent the past few months in the US, where he visited his mother. So for the most part of building up for this season’s campaign, it has been Ronnie Magsanoc, his deputy coach, who runs the team’s practices.

Come Meralco’s next game, Magsanoc will once again call the shots for the Bolts as Black had to leave due to family emergency to be with his 85-year-old mother.

“My mother is hospitalized in the States. It’s an emergency,” said Black. “I don’t know when I’m coming back. Coach Ronnie will coach the team while I’m gone.”

“I was just home a month ago. She was fine. But something happened a few days ago,” he added. “Right now, she’s in critical condition in a hospital. I was trying to delay it for one game (Thursday’s game), maybe I should have gone.”

Black’s team suffered a 90-89 heartbreaking loss as Black watched his former player, Baser Amer, delivering the game-winning shot.

The Bolts lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and dropped to 3-3 in a tie with the Magnolia Hotshots in sixth to seventh places.

