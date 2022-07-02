PBA: Magnolia frustrates NLEX in 3rd straight win

Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon sparked Magnolia Chicken Timplados' massive third quarter push to strike down NLEX, 87-73, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday.

Barroca and Jalalon combined for 34 points, enabling the Hotshots to claw back from a 15-point deficit against the Road Warriors.

Aris Dionisio and Ian Sangalang added 14 and 12, respectively, while helping Magnolia rack its third straight victory.

The Hotshots fell behind, 43-28, late in the second quarter but turned the game around with their trademark defense.

JR Quiñahan paced NLEX with 17 points. Don Trollano and Calvin Oftana added 14 points each.

Magnolia now holds a 4-3 record, same as NLEX.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 87 – Barroca 18, Jalalon 16, Dionisio 14, Sangalang 12, Abueva 8, Wong 8, Dela Rosa 6, Corpuz 5, Corpuz 5, Reavis 0, Ahanmisi 0, Escoto 0

NLEX 73 – Quinahan 17, Trollano 14, Oftana 14, Chua 9, Alas 9, Rosales 7, Semerad 2, Ighalo 1, Paniamogan 0, Magat 0, Miranda 0

QUARTERS: 20-24, 32-46, 65-58, 87-73