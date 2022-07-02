PBA: Herndon shines in San Miguel's demolition of NorthPort

(UPDATED) Robbie Herndon scored 21 points to lift San Miguel Beer past slumping NorthPort, 122-106, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday.
The Beermen mounted a searing 19-2 run to knock down the Batang Pier in the payoff period and reclaim the lead in the all-Filipino conference.
June Mar Fajardo also scored 21 points to go with his 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
But it was Herndon who scored the heaviest damage against the Batang Pier, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the payoff period.
The Beermen acquired the Filipino-American shooting guard from Converge shortly before the season began.
"I came to the team a little late so I had to fast-track the process of getting accustomed to my new teammates and the system. Nothing comes overnight so I just stayed patient, stayed positive. I knew eventually I'll be able to play my game for SMB," said Herndon following hte win.
San Miguel, which led by as much as 21 points, now holds a 6-1 record.
The Beermen's win also spoiled the efforts of its former player Arwind Santos, who reached a personal milestone of 10,000 points with NorthPort.
Santos scored 25 markers, while Roi Sumang added 20.
The Batang Pier fell to 2-5.
The Scores:
San Miguel Beer 122 - Herndon 21, Fajardo 21, Lassiter 18, Perez 17, Zamar 15, Cruz 12, Enciso 7, Brondial 6, Faundo 3, Pessumal 2, Canete 0.
NorthPort 106 - Santos 25, Sumang 20, Calma 14, Balanza 12, Malonzo 10, Dela Cruz 8, Ayaay 8, Javier 4, Ferrer 3, Apacible 2, Vigil 0, Subido 0.
Quarters: 25-29, 55-55, 82-82, 122-106.