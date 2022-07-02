NCAA Volleyball: Arellano thumps Perpetual for 4th straight win

Arellano University earned its fourth consecutive win with a 3-set sweep of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 25-12, 25-13, 23, on Saturday in Season 97 NCAA women's volleyball.

Nicole Sasuman led the way for the defending champions, tallying 10 points.

Cess Bello added 9, while skipper Carla Donato chipped in 8 even as the Lady Chiefs improved to 6-1.

The Lady Altas, who dropped to 2-5, got 5 points each from Hannah Suico and Jenny Gaviola.

Arellano will face Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday. Perpetual, on the other hand, will take on College of St. Benilde on Wednesday.

In the other game, Emilio Aguinaldo College survived a first-set defeat before closing out Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-17.

Cathrine Almazan fired 23 points on 21 attacks and 2 blocks for the Lady Generals.

Krizzia Reyes had a triple double of 18 points, 22 digs, and 10 receptions to lead EAC to a 2-5 record.

Letran continued its freefall to 1-6.

