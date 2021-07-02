Tennis: Alex Eala progresses to Roehampton juniors 3rd round

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala won over Matilde Paoletti of Italy in their singles match at the Junior International Roehampton tournament in Britain. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Instagram

No. 2 seed Alex Eala continued her singles run at the Junior International Roehampton tournament with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 32 seed Matilde Paoletti of Italy in the second round Thursday in Britain.

“Couldn’t be happier with today’s singles win. I think I played really well. Tomorrow, round of 16,” she shared on Facebook.

Next up for Eala, 16, is 18-year-old Mara Guth from Germany, the No. 14 seed. Eala leads their head-to-head with two wins over Guth: a semifinal victory at the 2019 JA Osaka where Eala was the finalist; and a second round win at the 2020 Roland Garros Junior Championships where Eala emerged as a semifinalist.

In the opening round, Eala ousted juniors No. 35 Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Eala and Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia bowed out of the doubles tournament after being upset in the second round by Barbora Palicova of Czech Republic and Radka Zelnickova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Eala and Nugroho, the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champions, saw off Nicole Rivkin of Germany and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium, 7-6(1), 7-5, in the first round.

After the J1 Roehampton, Eala will head over to The Junior Championships, Wimbledon, which will kick off on July 5.

The Filipino tennis star is seeking to clinch her third junior grand slam title following the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles crown with Nugroho; and the 2021 Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles championship with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

In the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, World No. 629 Eala last competed in the W25 Madrid where she lost in the singles opening round and reached the doubles quarterfinals.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient bagged her first professional title in January at the first leg of the W15 Manacor in Spain.

