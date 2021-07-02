Boxing: 3-star referee-judge Cildo Evasco passes away

Ring official Cildo Evasco





MANILA -- The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) mourns the passing of its 3-star international referee-judge Cildo Evasco of the Cordillera Autonomous Region, who died after a lingering illness, Friday morning. He was 50.

The respected ring official served in numerous major international boxing competitions, the latest of which were the Olympic qualifiers for Africa (Senegal, February 2020) and Europe (London, March 2021).

Evasco was also appointed to the Olympic qualifiers for America (Buenos Aires, April) although that was eventually canceled. He fell ill shortly thereafter.

ABAP president Ricky Vargas expressed the collective grief of Evasco’s co-workers and friends in the boxing world.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Cildo. He was not only a committed and esteemed ring official, but a good, honest and courageous man. Cildo will be sorely missed,” he said.

Evasco is survived by his wife Janeth and son Jacel.

