Beach volleyball: Dela Noche, Iraya all set for Asian U19 tilt in Thailand

Jayrack Dela Noche and Alexander Iraya. From Volleyball Association of Negros Island Inc. Facebook page



MANILA -- Pinoy standouts Jayrack Dela Noche and Alexander Iraya are set to make their international debut in the 3rd Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships which opens on Saturday, July 3, in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon "Tats" Suzara wished the two the best of luck ahead of the tournament.

De la Noche and Iraya, both natives of Victorias City in Negros Occidental, are products of University of Santo Tomas high school beach volleyball program under current national team coach Paul Jan Doloiras.

"Tell the boys no pressure and avoid dehydration and nervousness," Suzara said in a message to PNVF board member Carmela Gamboa, who will accompany De la Noche and Iraya in Thailand.

"Enjoy the games, nothing to lose."

The PNVF thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco for supporting the young squad’s campaign.

The four-day tournament serves as a qualifier for the International Volleyball Federation U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The Philippines, seeded eighth in the 13-team competition, was drawn in Pool A with Thailand-1 and No. 9 Iran-2. Thailand is coming in as the top seed.

Meanwhile, defending champion Indonesia, seeded fifth, is in Pool D with Kazakhstan, Lebanon-2 and Thailand-3.

Second seed Australia will be joining Lebanon-1 and Thailand in Pool B. Third seed Iran-1 is with Qatar and Kazahkstan-2 in Pool C.

De la Noche and Iraya will also represent the Philippines to the 4th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships, a qualifier for the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships on July 12.

