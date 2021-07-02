Basketball: Kai Sotto, Isaac Go describe what it feels to play in Olympic qualifying tournament





Gilas Pilipinas big men Kai Sotto and Isaac Go now understand how it is to battle counterparts in higher-tiered teams after their head to head against Serbia and Dominican Republic.

Sotto, who is among the youngest of current Gilas players, said he learned a great deal from their losses against Serbia, the fifth ranked team in the world, and Dominican Republic, which is ranked 19th.

"It's either you win or you learn. This time, learned a lot of things and that's a win for me," said the 7-foot-2 Sotto, in his Facebook post.

"Grateful for this experience and thankful to be part of this amazing team."

Sotto, together with naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame, faced Serbian giant Boban Marjanovic who towers everyone in the competition at 7-foot-4.

Go, for his part, described Marjanovic, who also plays for the Dallas Mavericks, as someone who knows how to take advantage of his ceiling.

"You can see how he plays, he knows that he's big and strong, he knows how to get to his spots, he knows how to use what he has to his advantage," said Go in the PBA website.

"He knew he was bigger and stronger than Kai, he was taller than Ange, and once he gets to his spot, he scores. So you can see why he's in the NBA."

