Baldwin on Gilas' OQT campaign: We'll head home with lessons in our pockets

Tab Baldwin admitted Gilas Pilipinas suffered a disappointing loss against Dominican Republic at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Belgrade.

But it gave the young Gilas crew valuable lessons to build on in future international tournaments, he said.

"We will head home with lessons in our pocket, sort of a mixed campaign with a decent performance against Serbia and a disappointing performance (against Dominican Republic)," the Philippine national team coach said following their 94-67 defeat to Dominican Republic.

Gilas, composed of amateur standouts, first gave Serbia a huge scare in the FIBA before falling short, 83-76, against Dominican Republic.

The national team was coming off a string of impressive performances against South Korea and Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers prior to their losses in the OQT.

The losses ended Gilas’ hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. But Baldwin said he has much to be proud of the team.

“We’ve talked an awfully long time about not worrying about results and worrying more about performances and we certainly can’t be proud of the performance tonight and we’re not. But overall, there’s a lot to be proud about. This is a very, very young team, most people may know this," he said.

"This young men will work hard together, will take this on the chin. We will try to learn our lessons and build for the future."