Volleyball: Nisperos to focus on improving defense as pro

MANILA — After losing her first game in the PVL Invitational Conference, Akari Chargers rookie Faith Nisperos is looking towards what she can improve as she got her first taste of pro volleyball.

“Of course as a first-timer, all we want is to win,” said the former Ateneo Blue Eagle. “So it’s not what I wanted naman na result, but I’m glad that I get to already test the waters and play with the Akari Chargers,” she added.

She had five points, six digs, and three receptions in their three-set loss.

Nisperos said their AVC Challenge Cup experience, in which the core consists mostly of Akari players, contributed to their preparations for the PVL.

“Malaking bagay yung experience na nakuha namin don. It’s so much more competitive. “

Nisperos also shared that her style of play is slowly transitioning into the style of play that the professional level demands.

“Well, I’ve been working on some of my skills and I could say na dahan-dahan na nailabas naman,” Nisperos said.

“I’m looking at it as a positive naman na I’ve seen what I needed to improve on after today’s game.”

Nisperos already has an idea of what she needs to focus on more to make her arsenal more complete.

“As an open hitter na inaasahan in all aspects, I could say that I have to improve on my defensive skills and my blockings as well,” she said.