Volleyball: Kim Kianna Dy lifts F2 past Cignal

MANILA -- The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers hacked out a close four-setter win against the Cignal HD Spikers, Saturday night at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Cargo Movers listed a 25-20, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22 win through the efforts of Kim Kianna Dy who put up 23 points on 20 attacks and three blocks in the win.

After winning the first two sets, Cignal got one from F2 in the third and was even poised to tie the game at two sets apiece after building a 12-10 lead in the fourth.

Even after F2 overtook them later in the set, Cignal refused to give up and got to as close as one, 22-21.

However, the Regine Diego-led squad once again took control, winning the match with a pair of blocks from Ivy Lacsina who scored 13 and Majoy Baron who contributed nine.

Dawn Macandili also was vital in the win after putting up 48 digs and 15 receptions.

Leading Cignal was Frances Molina with 21 markers, followed by Rachel Daquis with 13 and Ria Meneses with 10.

The Cargo Movers' next matchup is against Choco Mucho, who also posts a 2-0 record in Pool B, on July 11, 6:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena.

Cignal now fell to 1-1 and will try to bounce back against Foton also on July 11 at 12 noon.