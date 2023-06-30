F2 Logistics in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media

Group B leaders clash in a pair of tough matches tipped to go down-to-the-wire even as PLDT and Akari kick off their campaign in Group A in the third elims playdate of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday.

F2 Logistics and Cignal will slug it out in a key face-off with the winner gaining the edge in what looms to be a wild race to the semis among six teams.

The Cargo Movers dispatched the Farm Fresh Foxies while the HD Spikers repulsed the Petro Gazz Angels in last Tuesday’s opener of the mid-season tournament of the league organized by Sports Vision.

That makes their 6 p.m. encounter crucial in their semis bids, with F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego upbeat on their chances to make it back-to-back behind a solid crew reinforced by three ace rookies.

Former middle Ivy Lacsina expects to get better in a new role as open spiker after leading the Cargo Movers’ romp over the Foxies with 13 points while Aby Maraño, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, who combined for 26 points, have always been ready to provide leadership and support, along with Myla Pablo, Ara Galang and Kim Fajardo.

But what makes F2, which finished fourth in the recent PVL All-Filipino Conference, formidable is the presence of rookies Jolina dela Cruz and setter Marionne Alba, who debuted with seven and five points, respectively.

Against the veteran-laden HD Spikers, however, Diego is likely to go for Fajardo majority of the way to guarantee smoother play as they try to zero in on one of the two slots in the next round.

With a single-round format in the two-division elims setup among 11 teams, every game counts and like F2, expect Cignal, bannered by Ces Molina, Roselyn Doria, Riri Meneses, the come-backing Jovelyn Gonzaga and skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, to likewise go flat out to nail the all-important win before the league takes an 11-day break to give way to the VNL (Volleyball Nations League) staging.

"Importante na ma-maintain namin yung level of play kasi kapag maikli ang tournament malaki ang chance na maunahan ka," said Diego.

"Kailangan ipa-feel mo agad sa team na we cannot relax kahit sinong team, kahit sinong kalaban we cannot take them lightly kasi one loss can affect yung whole conference," the former La Salle libero added.

While they are wary of the Cargo Movers, Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos said they are more than ready to face their fancied rivals.

"One game at a time lang muna, good thing lang din sa schedule namin, we have three days to prepare. Pero siyempre F2 yung kalaban alam naman natin yung quality ng laro nila," said Cignal mentor Shaq Delos Santos.

Choco Mucho also seeks a follow-up to its imposing three-set stroll over Farm Fresh last Thursday with an eye on catching up with the winner in the F2 Logistics-Cignal tussle as the Flying Titans battle the Foton Tornadoes, who are reeling from a four-set defeat to the resurgent Angels, also a couples of nights ago.

Gametime is at 4 p.m.

"Kailangan talaga naming panoorin yung game ng Foton para malaman namin kung kaya ba namin o nasaan kami," said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin, singling out Sisi Rondina as an excellent addition to their squad and title drive.

PLDT and Akari, meanwhile, begin their campaign in the other group with the High Speed Hitters parading hard-hitting former Army spiker Honey Royse Tubino and reigning NCAA Best Setter Venice Puzon against the Power Chargers, who also toughened up during the break by signing blue-chip rookie Faith Nisperos of Ateneo while fortifying their frontline rotation with the acquisition of Lut Malaluan, also a former Lady Trooper.

Akari's Michelle Cobb, Ezra Madrigal, Bang Pineda, Erika Raagas, Eli Soyud and Nisperos are also coming into the tournament fresh from a stint in Indonesia where it represented the national team in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.