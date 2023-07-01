MANILA — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans earned their second straight win to improve to 2-0 in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference after sweeping the returning Foton Tornadoes.

Choco Mucho clocked in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 win, headed by Sisi Rondina’s 19 points, 15 of which came from attacks and three from blocks.

Cherry Nunag chipped in 12 markers on nine points and three blocks, while Des Cheng finished with 10 points.

After a first-set loss, Foton briefly gained a single-point lead, 17-16, in the second. But a 9-2 scoring run to end the set stunned the Tornadoes, allowing the Flying Titans to regain momentum to fend off Foton.

The win puts the Flying Titans at solo first in Pool B.

Leading Foton was Shaya Adorador with 10, while Jaila Atienza finished with eight.

Next up for Choco Mucho are the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on July 11 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Foton, who moved to 0-2, face the Cignal HD Spikers on the same date and venue.