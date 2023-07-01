PH Rugby president elected to World Rugby Executive Board

PRFU President Ada Milby. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Ada Milby, the president of the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU), has been elected to the Executive Board of World Rugby.

The PRFU announced Milby's election on Friday, noting that she is the first representative from Asia to join the Executive Board of their sport's governing body.

"I am deeply honored to have been elected to the World Rugby Executive Board. I am committed to championing the interests of the global rugby community, with a particular focus on emerging markets," Milby said in a statement.

"Together, we will create opportunities for players, coaches, and administrators from all backgrounds to thrive and contribute to the future of rugby," she added.

A former captain of the Philippine women's rugby team, Milby has been credited with empowering women and marginalized communities within the rugby community. Her appointment to the Executive Board comes as World Rugby is striving to create a "more inclusive and equitable environment for all its stakeholders," the PRFU said.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Ada Milby on her Executive Board election. Ada is a passionate advocate of global rugby advancement, including emerging rugby nations within Asia and the broader accelerated development of the women’s game," ​World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.

"I look forward to her contribution working with our Board colleagues to continue to make rugby an accessible, relevant and sustainable global sport for all."

