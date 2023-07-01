PBA: ROS' lldefonso works on skills for playmaking duty

Rain or Shine's Shaun Ildefonso in action against Converge in their PBA on Tour game. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Shaun Ildefonso admitted it’s not easy transitioning to point guard position after playing the number 4 spot for years.

But coach Yeng Guiao deemed it best to develop a big guy that could play the number one spot when the need arises.

Guiao believes the bulky, 6-foot-2 sophomore has what it takes to be a playmaker.

"We're trying to broaden his skillset to include playing the point just in case we need a bigger point guard. Dahil pinagpapalit ko lang sa point 'yung dalawang maliit si Andrei (Caracut) at si Anton (Asistio). Masyado kaming limited sa options kung puro maliit 'yung point guard," said Guiao.

Playing point is not exactly new for Ildefonso. Although he played the 4 spot for most part of his playing years in high school and college, he was converted to point guard during his senior year at National University.

To develop his skills as quick as possible, Ildefonso sought the advice of former Elasto Painters Paul Lee and Jericho Cruz.

"Una kong kinausap si kuya Paul. Kasi syempre, player sya ni coach Yeng dati and I think napag-usapan nila before sa All-Star palang 'yung plano ni coach Yeng. Nagtanong ako ng mga pointers. Yun nga, sinasabi nila kumpyansa lang talaga (lalo na dribbling)," said Ildefonso.

Ildefonso admits the transition will take some time to perfect it. But this early, the signs look encouraging.

The young Ildefonso tallied 19 points, three rebounds an assist to help the E-Painters defeat the Converge FiberXers, 120-107, in the PBA on Tour on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

"It's a process and excited ako kasi naniniwala ako," he said.

