Adidas unveils the new jersey kits of the Philippine Women's Football team for the 2023 FIFA World Cup at the BGC Ampitheatre in BGC, Taguig City, on May 16, 2023. The jerseys will be used by the national team for the FIFA World Cup in July. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine women's national football team will have a complete kit bag, with specific innovations to benefit female players, when they compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup later this month.

This, as athletic apparel giant adidas announced that they are providing their athletes with its "biggest ever women's football kit bag," including technical on-pitch bras and period-support shorts.

"Football can be very physically demanding. Breasts can move up to 19cm in high impact movements. Players can make 100 sprints in a game where they reach in excess of 20KM/h. So correctly fitting product is essential," said Claudia Scholl, Senior Product Manager at adidas.

"That’s why we are ensuring our teams get access to 1:1 fittings, technical sports bras and discreet period support; each rigorously tested in our innovation labs alongside athletes," she added.

"This is an essential part of removing barriers to the sport uniquely faced by women – and just one of the ways we want to create pathways to sport at every level."

The Philippines is one of ten federations that will wear adidas apparel in the FIFA Women's World Cup, along with Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Jamaica, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Sweden.

The Filipinas are currently training in Sydney, Australia for their first-ever Women's World Cup appearance. Ranked 46th in the world, they are in Group A along with Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway. They open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21.



