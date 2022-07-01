MANILA - It's the end of the road for RRQ Philippines in the League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022 after they lost to Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix to start their playoff run in Singapore.

After two quick losses to China's top-seeded squad, RRQ Philippines put up a gutsy fight in Game 3 as they attempted to stay alive in the competition.

But FPX's sustain-heavy composition reigned in the matchup, regarded as a "baptism of fire" for the Filipinos.

RRQ Philippines qualified for the global championship after placing 3rd in the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) championship, behind Team Flash and Flash Wolves.

They went on to place 2nd in Group B of the play-ins, just behind Beijing-based squad JD Gaming, and placed 2nd anew in the playoffs behind Taiwanese-owned J-Team, a squad parading China-based players.

SEA is the next-dominant region next to WRL region coming into the playoffs, with all its representatives entering the playoffs. WRL had 4 representatives, with two of them entering through the last-chance qualifiers.

RRQ Philippines will take home $80,000 or around P4.4 million.

FPX is touted as a favorite to win the competition, having topped the dominant China region's Wild Rift League. They await their victor.