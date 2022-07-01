UAAP: Former UP coach Jerry Yee joins Adamson

READY TO SOAR.



Former University of the Philippines (UP) volleyball coach Jerry Yee will be calling the shots for the Adamson University in the next UAAP women's volleyball season.

Adamson made it official in a Twitter post on Friday.

"Coach Jerry Yee will man the sidelines for the Lady Falcons beginning this UAAP 85," the school said in its official social media page.

Yee will be replacing coach Lerma Giron.

Yee led UP to a semifinals appearance in Season 78 and was instrumental in the recruitment of some of the Lady Maroons’ best players — Isa Molde, Tots Carlos and Ayel Estrañero.

He later joined Petro Gazz to coach the team in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

