Local fans can watch the World Cup-bound Philippine women's national football team at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. Photo courtesy of the PWNFT.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tickets to the AFF Women's Championship will go on sale on Friday starting at 2 p.m., the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced.

The tickets are available at all SM Ticket outlets nationwide and online (SMTickets.com).

The PFF is hosting the tournament in three different venues: the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila, Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna, and City of Imus Grandstand in Imus, Cavite.

All games of the Philippine women's national football team will be held at the Rizal Memorial.

The Philippines is in Group A alongside Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia. Group B comprises defending champions Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, and Laos.

All three venues will have a limited seating in line with the health and safety protocols implemented in the competition.

All spectators must bring proof of full vaccination to be allowed entry at all match venues.

Ticket prices for all match venues for the duration of the Group Stage are as follows:

The Filipinas open their campaign on Monday, July 4 against Australia, the top-ranked nation in the tournament.