MANILA – In the first round of the Wimbledon men’s doubles tilt on Thursday, Treat Huey of the Philippines and Franko Skugor of Croatia lost to Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral of Portugal, 6-7 (11), 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6.

Their match at Court 9 of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London lasted 3 hours and 16 minutes.

The first set featured unrelenting service holds that led to a tiebreak where Huey, 36, and Skugor, 34, took a 5-2 lead.

The 25-year-old Portuguese players turned things around by catching up at 5-5. Both teams went on to earn three set points, but were unable to clinch a mini break.

At 11-11, a forehand error from Huey and Skugor allowed Borges and Cabral to break and serve for the set. A forehand cross court winner from the Portuguese sealed the first set, 7-6(11).

The Filipino-Croatian tandem bounced back to gain a 5-2 lead in the second set, and saved three break points while serving for the set to equalize the match, 6-3.

In the third set, Borges and Cabral secured a 4-1 edge, which Huey and Skugor overcame with a love service hold to be at 5-5.

Huey and Skugor broke serve in their second opportunity in the 11th game, which went to deuce, then held serve to take the third set on their third set point, 7-5, after Borges and Cabral netted a forehand.

The Portuguese pair wasted no time in the fourth set by advancing to 4-1 and maintaining their lead at 5-3. They held serve to love to force a decider, 6-3.

The fifth set was dominated by Borges and Cabral, who soared to a 5-1 lead after holding serve thrice and breaking serve twice.

Huey and Skugor trailed at 2-5 after a love servie hold, and Borges and Cabral responded to this by successfully serving for the match, 6-2.

Borges and Cabral, who are competing in their Wimbledon debut, will next face No. 6 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia, the 2019 Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles champions.

Huey and Skugor, meanwhile, have reached the Wimbledon doubles semifinals with different partners.

For Huey, it was in 2016 with Max Mirnyi of Belarus while for Skugor, it was in 2017 with countryman Nikola Mektic and 2018 with Dominic Inglot of Great Britain.

Huey has won doubles championships twice this year with compatriot Ruben Gonzales, bagging the Southeast Asian Games gold in May and Savannah Challenger title in April.

An eight-time ATP doubles winner, Huey also won the Arizona Tennis Classic title in March with Denis Kudla of the US.

Huey, who reached a career-high doubles ranking of ATP World No. 18 in 2016, is currently ranked No. 108.

