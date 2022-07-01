Tennis: Alex Eala knocked out of W25 Palma del Rio

Alex Eala of the Philippines suffered twin losses on Thursday in the doubles semifinals and singles second round of the W25 Palma del Rio tournament in Spain.

No. 4 seeds Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain fell to No. 1 seeds Valeria Savinykh of Russia and Fanni Stollar of Hungary, 2-6, 0-6, at Court 1 of Polideportivo Municipal el Pandero.

Savinykh and Stollar zoomed to 5-1 with an ace and earned three set points on serve at 5-2, quickly claiming the first set, 6-2.

The Russian and Hungarian continued to command the semifinal with a 4-0 edge, despite Eala and Bassols Ribera forcing the third and fourth games to deuce.

Savinykh and Stollar then broke to love and served for the match to love, 6-0, to reach the final.

Prior to teaming up for doubles, Eala and Bassols Ribera faced off in June at the W60 Madrid final, which was won by the Spanish netter.

At the W25 Palma del Rio, the Filipino-Spanish tandem beat Spaniards Adriana Cortes and Patricia Rodriguez Carretero in the first round, 6-0, 6-0; and Marta Huqi Gonzalez Encinas of Spain and Ashley Lahey of the United States in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier in the singles draw of the $25,000 ITF tilt, Eala lost to No. 2 seed Jessika Ponchet of France, 2-6, 1-6, in the second round.

After being broken in the opening game, WTA World No. 337 Eala forced the following game to deuce but failed to convert two break point opportunities.

Serving at 2-4, Eala was broken by WTA World No. 222 Ponchet to serve for the first set, which she won at 6-2.

In the second set, the 17-year-old Eala was broken again in the opening game, and she trailed at 1-4.

Ponchet, 25, overcame a deuce situation to hold serve, 5-1, then broke again for the win after gaining advantage on deuce, 6-1.

In the opening round, 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion Eala ousted Jimar Geraldine Gerald Gonzalez of Chile, 6-2, 6-0.

RELATED VIDEO