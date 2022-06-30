The Gilas Women's Under-16 squad dealt Lebanon a 90-68 beating to secure third place in the 2022 FIBA Women’s Under-16 Asian Championship-Division B in Amman, Jordan on Thursday (Manila time).

The Gilas Pilipinas Girls ended their FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B run with a 90-68 blowout of Lebanon to take third place in Amman, Jordan.

Seething from their previous stunner loss to Samoa that ended their hopes of a Division A promotion, the duo of Kristan Yumul and Gabriella Ramos vented their ire on the Lebanese, and ended up with 20 points apiece.

Yumul regained her touch from three with a 6-of-8 clip, while Ramos bullied her way inside for 9-of-15 shooting. Naomi Panganiban rounded out the Philippines’ double-digit scorers with 16 points built off a 10-of-13 free throw clip.

Coming off a small 46-39 lead early in the third, the Filipinas seized control of the game with a pivotal 19-6 run, capped by a Dianne Nolasco steal and score in the frame’s final minute for a 65-45 gap.

Things only got worse for Lebanon at that point as Gilas peaked with a 32-point separation, 81-49, halfway through the fourth off a Panganiban bucket, and never looked back.

Overall, the Philippines waxed hot from deep with a stellar 11-of-24 clip compared to Lebanon’s paltry 1-of-11, while also ruling the assist column, 26-15.

Angelina Bado led the losing cause with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting, and 9-of-11 from the line.

As the Philippines takes third place, Syria and Samoa dispute the lone promotion spot in the finals later on in the evening.

The Scores

Gilas Pilipinas 90 – Ramos 20, Yumul 20, Panganiban 16, Medina 8, Patricio 6, Fajardo 5, Nair 5, Elson 4, Nolasco 4, Lopez 2, Villarin 0, Oani 0.

Lebanon 68 – Bado 19, Labban 12, Khoury 11, Geara 7, Naassan 7, Mosleh 4, Rteil 4, Annan 2, Rizk 2, Agha 0, Hoteit 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 44-37, 66-48, 90-68.