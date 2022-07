Mikey Williams fired 31 points as he led Talk 'N Text in a 114-86 blowout win against free-falling Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday.

The Texters used a massive third quarter, limiting Terrafirma to just 19 points en route to TNT's seventh win in nine games.

Poy Erram came off the bench with 18 markers, while RR Pogoy added 15 points.

They ruined Josh Munzon's 25-point effort for Terrafirma, which has yet to score a win in six games.

(More details to follow.)