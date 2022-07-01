Bossing head coach Ariel Vanguardia knew to call Baser Amer’s (pictured) number when his team needed a big basket against Meralco on Thursday. PBA Media Bureau

With all the struggles he has had since he moved to the Blackwater Bossing, there must be a better reason why Baser Amer’s number was called to get the job done. And against his former team Meralco Bolts at that.

“Believe me, I told Baser before the game, ‘This will be your game, tatalunin mo ’yung dati mong team.’ And he delivered. It takes a (former) Meralco player to beat them. Kasi siyempre, ’yung pressure, they’ve been there in these situations. Kami, hindi. Kumbaga, wala pa kaming napapatunayan,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

For Amer, he was surprised with the trust shown to him by Vanguardia, even designating him to take the last shot in a win-or-lose situation.

Prior to hitting the game-winning banked shot over Noy Baclao, Amer went 2 for 10 from the field. Logically, he may not be the best person to go to during that stretch, but Vanguardia put the game on his hands.

It turned out to be a wise decision, as Amer didn’t disappoint his coach.

“ ’Yung struggles, that’s part of the game. Pero ’yung tiwala ng coaches, lalo na ’yung last play, ibinigay pa ni coach sa akin. I took it as a challenge. Sobrang blessed ko and sobrang thankful, na-shoot ko for the win,” said Amer. “I was surprised, akala ko kay Kuya JVee (Casio) niya ibibigay ’yung play.”

Amer’s former coach, Norman Black, could only feel happy seeing Amer hitting the game winner.

“How am I supposed to feel? They won the game. Congratulations. I felt bad that we lost,” Black said. “But it’s good for Baser. Baser is not with my team for two years now. Congratulations to him and congratulations to Blackwater.”

Amer spent the first five years of his PBA career with the Bolts before he was shipped last year to Blackwater in exchange for Mac Belo.