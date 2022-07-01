Photo from UAAP media bureau



MANILA – After their historic championship run in the UAAP women’s volleyball, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs have a new task at hand – to lead the young Philippine team in an international competition.

The league's first Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen leads the country’s pool for the upcoming 2022 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup (AVC) alongside other Lady Bulldogs and other UAAP standouts.

Joining Belen are top libero Jen Nierva, Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon, Best Setter Camilla Lamina, Ivy Lacsina and Kamille Cal.

The recently concluded UAAP Season 84 sure made a strong statement with a handful of star players from different teams showcasing their volleyball prowess.

As a result, the Lady Bulldogs will also be joined by six players from the runner up De La Salle University, led by super rookie Alleiah Malaluan, Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Fifi Sharma, Jolina dela Cruz, and Marrione Alba.

Best Open Spiker Faith Nisperos will also be bringing her talent to the national team with fellow Ateneans Vanie Gandler and AC Miner.

Top scorer of the league Eya Laure also got a nod from national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito. Other University of Santo Tomas Tigresses who will be called up for the pool are Imee Hernandez and libero Bernadette Pepito.

Adamson University will also have representatives in the pool with Trisha Genesis and Louie Romero. University of the Philippines top hitter Aly Bertolano will also be invited in the national team.

“This is my target. They are really young, so it doesn't matter who our opponents are. If you remember when I got these guys last year in Thailand, I was thankful for all the coaches working in the UAAP because these guys are too good,” Souza de Brito said.

“Eya, Faith, Belen, they're really good. Even if you don't have the UAAP, they'll have much more and it's here.”

According to him, all they need is time to work together to gel and play at a high level of volleyball.

“In the long-term, we have to prepare them. We have to bring them inside, a lot of stars that are really good, but we have to support them because they are the future,” Souza de Brito.

The Philippines is hosting the 2022 AVC Cup from August 21 to 28.

