NCAA: CSB stays unbeaten with sweep of San Sebastian

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) kept its record unblemished with a sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Friday in Season 97 NCAA women's volleyball.

The trio of Jade Gentapa, Mycah Go, and Gayle Pascual powered the Lady Blazers past the Lady Stags, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14.

Gentapa top-scored CSB with 17 points on 15 attacks, a block, and a service ace. Pascual added 13 points.

Despite their gallant stand in the second set, San Sebastian's saw its three-game win streak end against CSB.

The Lady Blazers now hold a 6-0 record as the Lady Stags fell to 4-2.

League leader CSB will next tackle Jose Rizal University on Sunday.