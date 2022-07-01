Jordan Heading signs with Nagasaki in Japan's B.League

Former Gilas stalwart Jordan Heading will be playing for the Japan B.League next season.

Heading, who previously played for Taiwanese League’s Taichung, has inked a deal with the Nagasaki Velca in B.League's Division II.

“I’m really happy that me and my family can be part of the Velca family,” said Heading in Nagasaki's announcement.

“I’m grateful to the management for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I’ll do my best to deliver and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and the Velca fans!”

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 a game for Taichung.