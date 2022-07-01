Can SEA teams challenge China's Wild Rift dynasty?

China's top-seeded League of Legends: Wild Rift team FunPlus Phoenix pose for photos during the League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship in Singapore. Courtesy: Wild Rift Esports.

MANILA - With the League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship under way, China's Wild Rift League (WRL) is poised to become a growing dynasty in the gaming title's esports scene.

With that however, the game's esports head Leo Faria told ABS-CBN News that he sees the Southeast Asian region, which includes the country's lone Icons rep RRQ Philippines as the region best fit to break that dynasty.

"There is a Chinese dynasty in the making. And the rest of the world can either sit and watch or they can challenge and say 'That's not happening' right? And I think the one region that is now that really has the chance to you know challenge that dynasty is Southeast Asia as a whole," Faria said in an exclusive interview Friday evening.

Heading into the playoffs of the global championship held in Singapore, four of the participating teams, such as FunPlus Phoenix, J Team, Nova Esports hail from the WRL region.

The next dominant region heading into the inaugural playoffs is the Southeast Asia region, which includes RRQ Philippines and Vietnam's Flash Wolves.

With a growing dynasty, the thought of balancing games to even the playing field and prevent disenfranchisement in enjoying the game is imminent.

But buffing or nerfing some of the game's elements for the sake of balancing the playing field is out of the game's direction, Faria said, adding that they will focus on promoting the game's global competitive landscape.

"We would never balance a game to favor or disfavor a region. We balance a game so it's fun and competitive," Faria said.

"I think when we talk about disparity from an esports standpoint, the way we usually approach that is to do things like creating more programs and opportunities that to have a solid [road] to being pro... That really developed that you know experience playing ... It's just giving teams the opportunity to play internationally so you know when [you want to] catch up and play against stronger regions... that really helps them a lot," Faria said.

Fan support can also help teams' morale, Faria said.

"Let's challenge China. And the best way to do that is to support them and give our energy," he said.

RRQ Philippines is facing China's top-seeded team, FunPlus Phoenix tonight as of writing, as they start their Icons playoff campaign in Singapore.