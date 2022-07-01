Rene Cuarto with his team and fight officials. Courtesy of Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra

Filipino champion Rene Mark Cuarto is set to defend his IBF minimumweight title against Mexico's Daniel Valladares.

Cuarto, who successfully defended his title against compatriot Pedro Taduran last February, will be fighting in front of a hostile crowd in Monterrey, Mexico Saturday (Manila time).

Cuarto made the 105-pound minimumweight limit during the weigh-in on the eve of the bout.

Valladares also came in at 105 pounds.

Cuarto is coming in with a record of 20-2-2 record with 11 knockouts, but is seen as the underdog against Valladares.

The Mexican challenger sports a 25-3 record with 15 knockouts.