WNBA: Short-handed Sparks no match for Aces, Sky too much for Wings

The Las Vegas Aces huddle up before the game against the Dallas Wings on June 13, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. File photo. David Becker, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Jackie Young had 18 points and A'ja Wilson scored 17 points with 10 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces used a balanced attack while cruising to a 99-75 victory Wednesday over the host Los Angeles Sparks.

Riquna Williams scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Las Vegas, while Liz Cambage had 13 points with 11 rebounds.

The Aces (12-4) won for the seventh time in their last eight games and followed a signature overtime victory over the champion Seattle Storm on Sunday by dominating the Sparks in the first of two games at Los Angeles.

The Aces improved to 2-0 against the Sparks with the finale of the season series on Friday.

Amanda Zahui B. scored 22 points with nine rebounds for the short-handed Sparks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and have now dropped six of eight. The Sparks again were without sisters Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, who are out with knee injuries.

Te'a Cooper scored 15 points for the Sparks (6-9), while Erica Wheeler had 13 and Brittney Sykes scored 11.

The Sparks started fast behind Zahui B., holding a 19-18 lead more than seven minutes into the game before the Aces took over. Las Vegas closed the opening quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 28-19 lead and never looked back.

The Aces outrebounded the Sparks 30-20 over the first two quarters while taking a 56-37 lead into halftime. Las Vegas finished with 55 rebounds to 39 for Los Angeles.

Dearica Hamby scored 13 points for the Aces and Kelsey Plum added 11 along with seven assists. Former Sparks All-Star Chelsea Gray scored six points with eight assists for Las Vegas.

Lauren Cox scored four points in 19 minutes of her Sparks debut. The former No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, who was teammates with Cooper at Baylor, was waived by the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

-- Kayla McBride leads Lynx to win over Mercury --

Kayla McBride scored 26 points as the visiting Minnesota Lynx defeated the Phoenix Mercury 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and 11 rebounds, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon scored 12 for the Lynx (8-7).

Brittney Griner scored 28 points, but just five in the second half, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 and Diana Taurasi had 10 for the Mercury (7-8).

The season series is even at one win each as the teams prepare to meet again Saturday in Phoenix.

-- Sky’s balanced attack too much for Wings --

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points and Candace Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 91-81 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, in the first of a two-games-in-three-days series between the teams.

The Sky built a 30-point lead early in the second quarter but were up just 71-64 after Allisha Gray hit a 3-pointer for Dallas less than a minute into the fourth period. Chicago (10-8) would let the Wings get no closer, pulling away to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Azura Stevens poured in 13 off the bench for the Sky, with Courtney Vandersloot adding 10 points and 12 assists, and Stefanie Dolson, Allie Quigley, Diamond DeShields and hitting for 10 points apiece for Chicago.

Isabelle Harrison led Dallas (8-9) by matching her career high with 23 points along with eight rebounds and four steals. Arike Ogunbowale added 22 for the Wings, which had a two-game winning streak snapped, while Gray scored 16.