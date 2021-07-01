WNBA announces All-Stars for game vs. U.S. National Team

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Sun on June 27, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Chris Marion, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Candace Parker, Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones will lead Team WNBA against the USA Basketball Women's National Team in next month's WNBA All-Star Game.

The WNBA revealed its 2021 All-Stars on Wednesday, broken into two sides: the U.S. team that will compete for gold at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer and Team WNBA, made up of players not on the national team.

Las Vegas Aces star Cambage, who is from Australia, and the Chicago Sky's Parker, a two-time league MVP, were among the biggest names selected to Team WNBA. The team will be coached by WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

Dawn Staley, the head women's basketball coach at South Carolina and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, coaches Team USA.

The game will be played July 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Aces lead all teams with four players participating in the game -- Cambage and Dearica Hamby on Team WNBA and Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson on the national team.

The voting process began with a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the final total), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a panel of broadcasters and sports journalists (25 percent).

A list of the 36 players with the most votes was given to the league's 12 head coaches, who whittled it down in their own stage of the selection process.

The following 12 players will suit up for Team WNBA in the All-Star Game:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Courtney Williams, Atlanta Dream

They'll go head to head with the 12 members of USA Basketball's Olympic roster, which was announced earlier this month:

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Tina Charles, Washington Mystics

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

