Tennis: Alex Eala advances in singles, doubles at Roehampton juniors tilt

The J1 Roehampton runs until July 4. After which, Eala will make her debut at Wimbledon beginning July 5, eyeing another Grand Slam title. Alex Eala Instagram

MANILA—Alex Eala of the Philippines marked her grass tournament debut with straight-sets victories in her singles and doubles opening matches at the Junior International Roehampton tournament Wednesday in Britain.

Juniors No. 3 Eala kicked off her pre-junior Wimbledon tournament as the No. 2 seed in singles and doubles, where she reunited with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho, her Australian Open junior girls’ doubles championship partner in 2020.

Eala, 16, first saw singles action on Court 15 at Bank of England Sports Ground. The Filipino ace ousted 18-year-old juniors No. 35 Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4. In the second round, Eala will face juniors No. 32 Matilde Paoletti, 18, of Italy.

In the doubles opener at Court 7, Eala and Nugroho fought off the challenge posted by Nicole Rivkin of Germany and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium, 7-6(1), 7-5. The Southeast Asian tandem will face Barbora Palicova of Czech Republic and Radka Zelnickova of Slovakia in the second round.

The J1 Roehampton runs until July 4. After which, two-time junior grand slam champion Eala will make her debut at The Junior Championships, Wimbledon beginning July 5.

Apart from her 2020 victory with Nugroho in Melbourne, Eala is the reigning Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles champion together with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

In the professional tour, World No. 629 Eala last competed in the W25 Madrid tournament where she had a first round finish in the singles and a quarterfinal result in the doubles. The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar won her first pro title in January at the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

FROM THE ARCHIVES