PhilCycling sets national trials for road on July 10-11

MANILA, Philippines -- PhilCycling will hold the national trials for road on July 10 and 11 at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga, the federation announced on Thursday.

This comes after the successful staging of the national mountain bike trials in Danao City last June 11-13.

"Competitive cycling has been out for more than one and half year now, but we're back to racing," said PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, who thanked both the private sector and the government for their support.

PhilCycling had to secure the approval of the Philippine Sports Commission, as well as the Central Luzon Regional Task Force, the Office of Civil Defense, the Department of Health, the province of Pampanga, and the Department of Tourism for the races that will be staged in a bubble environment.

The men's and women's individual time trial and criterium will be held on July 10, while the road race will take place on July 11.

All participants -- cyclists, race officials, and staff -- were subjected to at least one RT-PCR and antigen test, as prescribed by the health protocols set by POC medical director Dr. Jose Raul Canlas.

Race officials, organizers, and staff will be billeted at the Quest Hotel, while cyclists will return to their homes immediately after the awarding ceremonies for their events.

The Clark Parade Grounds is the main finish venue.

The ITT races are set at 24.6 kms for the men and 18 kms for the women, the criterium will be over a 2.3-km circuit at the Clark Parade Grounds while the road races will be on a 24.6-km loop (six laps for the men and four laps for the women).