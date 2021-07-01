Pacquiao says he wants to unify Pinoys when he steps into the ring

Fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao will push through with his flight to the United States this weekend despite his ongoing skirmishes with political rivals.

Pacquiao on Thursday said he aims to unify all Filipinos when he fights undefeated American champion Errol Spence on August 21.

"Tuloy ang aking laban at nakatakda akong umalis ngayong weekend para bigyan ng dangal ang ating bansa," the eight-division champion in a statement.

"Masaya ako kapag nagkakaisa ang lahat ng Pilipino para manood ng bawat laban ko."

Pacquiao is expected to leave for the US on July 3. He will set up his camp at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for a more intensive training.

Meanwhile, he urged the administration to provide solutions to the current problems affecting Filipinos instead of bickering with him.

"Sa gitna ng napipintong pagputok ng Taal Volcano, tulong at solusyon ang hinahanap ng ating mga kababayan. Hindi away. May krisis po, ito ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin ngayon," said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao has previously challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to step up his actions against corruption, particularly those related to funds connected to the country's health services.

Duterte fired back at the senator and vowed to campaign against him in the upcoming 2022 elections.

