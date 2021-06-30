NBA: No structural damage to Antetokounmpo’s knee, says report

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta center Clint Capela fall to the floor as Antetokounmpo is injured on the play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on June 29, 2021. Brett Davis, USA Today Sports, Reuters

An MRI exam on the left knee of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed no structural damage, although the timetable for the return of the two-time MVP remains unclear, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was injured in the third quarter of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. He was contesting an alley-oop attempt by the Hawks' Clint Capela when he landed awkwardly and his knee bent.

He was initially diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and did not return to the game. The Hawks won the contest 110-88 to even the series 2-2 with Game 5 set for Thursday at Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo's status for Game 5 remains in doubt.

"We'll take everything as it comes," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Tuesday's game. "We'll evaluate it. We've got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster."

Hawks point guard Trae Young, who sat out Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot, will be a game-time decision for Game 5, interim coach Nate McMillan said.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother Thanasis after getting hurt with 7:14 left in the third period.

Before the injury, he had 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes. He returned to the team's bench less than three minutes later but headed back to the locker room once the Hawks took control of the game.

