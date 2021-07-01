Casimero tells fans: Relax lang kayo, tuloy ang laban natin

Filipino boxer John Riel Casimero insists that the fight is still on amid an online war with the camp of fellow champion Nonito Donaire Jr. over drug testing and other issues.

Casimero was supposed to square off with Donaire in an all-Filipino, world title unification bout on August 14.

But an online spat that stemmed from trash talking and disagreement over drug testing have thrown the bout into uncertainty with the Donaire camp pulling out.

Still, Casimero is confident he will be fighting very soon.

"Tuloy po ang laban, may inaasikaso lang. Kaya konting relax lang kayo, tuloy ang laban natin," he said in a Facebook live interaction with his fans.

Casimero alluded in the video that he is still fighting "the same opponent" possibly referring to Donaire.

"Ina-arrange lang, maghintay lang kayo ng dalawang araw tatlo para ma-announce namin," said Casimero.

Casimero is the reigning WBO bantamweight champion. He won the title, his fourth in four weight classes, by knocking out South Africa's Zolane Tete in November 2019.

Future hall-of-famer Donaire, on the other hand, was recently crowned the new WBC bantamweight king by stopping Nordine Oubaali last month.