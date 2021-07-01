Boxing: Rigondeaux challenges Donaire to a rematch

With the Nonito Donaire-John Riel Casimero fight apparently heading nowhere, Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeaux saw an opportunity to set himself up for a possible rematch with the "Filipino Flash."

Rigondeaux outsmarted Donaire back in 2013 via unanimous decision when the Fil-Am was still among the world top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The Cuban, now aged 40, promised to give Donaire a good fight without the trash talk.

"Hey @nonitodonaire, let’s do this. Just me and you. No memes, no messing around of any kind. If you are available I promise you to do whatever I need to do on my end to give the fans the fight they want," Rigondeaux said in an Instagram post. (LINK ON INSTAGRAM POST https://www.instagram.com/p/CQunS7ph61_/)

The post came with a screen shot of Donaire's statement expressing his dismay over the online trash talk his camp got from the Casimeros.

Donaire was supposed to take on Casimero in an all-Filipino, world bantamweight title unification bout on August 14.

But things went awry between the two camp when they traded accusations in a nasty online spat.

Donaire said the fight has been called off, although Casimero's side remains optimistic they could still work it out.

RELATED VIDEO