TNT Kickboxing: Balisacan stops Aquino in 2 rounds

Arsenio Balisacan celebrates after his victory. Handout photo

Arsenio “The Assassin” Balisacan put on a masterful performance while forcing Ferdinand “The Psychopath” Aquino to a stoppage in the inaugural Tunay na Tigas Kickboxing event recently held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Balisacan peppered Aquino with blistering leg kicks during their bantamweight collision, which was scheduled for three rounds.

The Psychopath initially shrugged off the hits and attempted to to plow through Balisacan's leg assault. But by the end of round 2, Aquino was already limping his way to the corner and was unable to continue.

In the main supporting event, Manuel “The Black Panther” Delos Reyes conquered Kervin Lampacan in their three-round featherweight bout.

Delos Reyes piled on the points using his deadly accuracy to frustrate his opponent in the first two rounds.

Lampacan came roaring back with heavy hits in the third round but it was not enough to complete a comeback.

In the end, the Black Panther nabbed a decision win.

The card also featured a classic between old school fighters Reydon “Red” Romero and Rex “T-REX” De Lara.

De Lara, despite getting injured when he accidentally rolled his right ankle during an exchange, valiantly fought his heart out by using his bag of tricks.

But Romero used his longer reach to fend off De Lara's attack while scoring heavy hits of his own.

Other results showed Lucian Choy beating Rafael “Bullet” Labordo in a catchweight bout; Gabriel “The Messenger” Bajada beating Jeffrey “Slasher Man” Bayron in their flyweight clash; Daryl “Da Real” Mayormita stopping featherweight Adrian “Bakihanma” Bulado; Mark “Deadshot” Sadang stopping Ranulfo John Vallega Jr. with a body shot.

Tunay na Tigas Kickboxing is set to return in September following the successful staging of its initial offering.