Rain or Shine's Rey Nambatac. PBA Images/File

MANILA -- Rain or Shine rode on a furious start to upend Converge, 127-110, in a bounce-back victory in the PBA on Tour exhibition games at Ynares Center in Pasig City on Friday.

The Elasto Painters outran and outgunned the FiberXers in the first quarter, piling an early 41-20 headway.

Rain or Shine followed this up with another scoring spurt in the third quarter, widening the gap to 31 points. The troops of coach Aldin Ayo could do only little to stop the bleeding.

Anton Asistio scored 20 points for Rain or Shine, which also got 19 and 17 from Shaun Ildefonso and Rey Nambatac.

"We're a relatively young team, so coach said we have to rely on our speed. That's going to be a factor against bigger teams," said Ildefonso, who was chosen as the player of the game.

"Araw-araw sinasabi ni Coach Yeng have confidence. Confidence can really bring you to the distance."

They ruined the performance of Justin Arana who came up with 25 points. Adrian Wong added 20, while Kevin Racal and Mike Nieto added 19 each.

It was a bounce-back victory for Rain or Shine which lost to Ginebra last time. The Elasto Painters also snapped Converge's two-game streak.