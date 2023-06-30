Ginebra's Aljon Mariano. PBA Images/File

Barangay Ginebra used a blistering wind-up to pull off a victory over gritty Terrafirma, 114-106, in the PBA on Tour preseason games at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday.

Minus their superstars, the Kings leaned on Aljon Mariano's leadership to unload a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to outduel the Dyip.

Mariano led Ginebra with a game-high 25 points as they pocketed their third consecutive win in the preseason.

Sydney Onwubere added 20 markers while Von Pessumal had 17.

"Kulang-kulang kami (sa players) so leadership ang talagang kailangan namin," said Mariano who dropped four points in the vicious rally that edged Terrafirma.

"Tulong-tulong talaga kami kaya naakabalik kami sa game."

The Kings were trailing the Dyip 106-102 with over three minutes remaining when they mounted the uprising.

The 14-0 run was more than enough to frustrate Terrafirma, which got 23 from Javi Gomez De Liano.

Mariano also welcomed the added minutes in the preseason, which allowed him to get in shape after a multitude of injuries.

"I'm in good shape now. Pinagtatrabahuhan ko ngayon ang game shape ko ngayon. That's my edge sa paglalaro," he said.