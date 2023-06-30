ARQ Builders-FEU clinches crown in Agusan del Sur tilt

Photo from Gelay Davocol

ARQ Builders-Far Eastern University (FEU) ruled the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament with an 86-65 blowout of Wingbe Apartelle & Adbio Medica OPC in the finals at the Lope K. Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City Thursday.

Leading by 10 entering the fourth quarter, 59-49, the Tamaraws unleashed a 27-point finishing kick to put the result beyond doubt and claim the P300,000 cash prize.

Xyrus Torres drained three treys in the payoff period to pace FEU with 22 points and four rebounds, while Patrick Sleat got 16 points, six boards, and two assists.

"Magandang experience ito para sa mga bata dahil tough teams 'yung mga nandito pero siyempre malayo pa kami doon sa gusto naming puntahan," said coach Denok Miranda.

"Chine-cherish namin itong panalo ngayong gabi pero siyempre pagbalik ng Manila, back to zero na kami ulit."

The championship win was also a redemption of sorts for FEU, who lost, 73-64, to the selection team last Wednesday.

Wingbe Apartelle relied on ex-Southwestern University slotman Landry Sanjo's 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Kenny Rogers Rocacurva's 15 as their bridesmaid finish netted them P200,000.

Meanwhile, Bustamante Construction-Adamson University salvaged third place after gutting out an 89-82 overtime win over Vincare Pharma-Lyceum of the Philippines Univcersity.

Cedrick Manzano scored four of his 22 points in the extra period, to go with 10 rebounds as the Soaring Falcons capped the game on an 8-3 charge to bag P150,000 in the podium finish.

Emman Anabo added 12 points and Didat Hanapi got nine points and four boards to redeem themselves from a close 86-83 defeat to the same team the day prior.

John Barba topscored with 22 points and six rebounds, while Mac Guadana nabbed 18 points and five boards for the Pirates which settled for P100,000.