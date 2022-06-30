Lito Adiwang is picking Hiroba Minowa to win over Bokang Masunyane in ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on July 22 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The "Thunder Kid" has his reasons.

Minowa, who sits as the No. 3-ranked fighter, has a lot of history with Adiwang.

Minowa made his ONE Championship debut against the Filipino and took a controversial split decision victory in ONE: Inside the Matrix III in November 2020.

Adiwang locked in a vicious Kimura midway through the first round that should’ve submitted practically anyone, and he believes that Minowa actually tapped out to the submission hold. That, however, wasn’t the case as Minowa held on to take the win.

With their first match ending in such a razor-thin finish, Adiwang said he wants Minowa to take the victory against Masunyane so that he and the Japanese grappler will have another go-around inside the Circle.

“If given a chance in facing one of them, I want to face the winner of their match and I’m really hoping that Minowa will win this one so that we will dance one more time and I can clear my record especially since he got a controversial win over me,” he said.

But Adiwang acknowledged that Masunyane has the edge since the South African star has a better wrestling game than Minowa. Still he hopes to see Minowa get the win and set up a rematch between them.

Adiwang is currently taking a rest from fighting following his surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He suffered the injury during his fight against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado at ONE X this past March.

He said he is solely focused on his rehabilitation so that he’ll be back inside the Circle as fit as possible.

“I’m doing great, I’m just focusing on getting better and on my rehab because I can’t wait to be back in the Circle and do what I love to do.”