PBA: NLEX pulls off escape act vs Phoenix in OT

NLEX outworked Phoenix Super LPG for a 114-108 win in overtime in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum.

Calvin Oftana scored 22 points, including the triple that sent the game into overtime, to help the Road Warriors salvage a win.

NLEX led by as much as 19 points but found themselves reeling in the final quarter when Phoenix, led by a rejuvenated Matthew Wright, mounted a furious run.

Fortunately, Oftana, who also tallied 10 rebounds and 7 assists, weaved his magic to force a 103-103 deadlock at the end of regulation.

Don Trollano, JR Quinahan and Kevin Alas provided back-up to deliver their fourth win in 8 games.

Quinahan scored 21 points, Alas added 18 and Trollano tallied 17.

"Mahirap talagang talunin ang team (Phoenix) na ito. Swerte lang kami sinamahan ng big breaks, nag-foul out si Sean Anthony at Matthew Wright, at hindi pa rin naglaro si Jason Perkins," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Anthony fouled out with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter, while Wright made his exit with 4:49 to go in OT.

Wright and Anthony had made 19 and 17, respectively.

Phoenix dropped to 2-5.

The Scores:

NLEX 114 - Oftana 22, Quinahan 21, Alas 18, Trollano 17, Chua 12, Rosales 9, Miranda 5, Semerad 4, Ighalo 2, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 2, Fonacier 0.

Phoenix 108 - Wright 19, Tio 18, Muyang 17, Anthony 17, Jazul 12, Mocon 8, Manganti 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 4, Rios 3, Rosales 2, Porter 0, Lalata 0.

Quarters: 23-7, 47-43, 72-70, 103-103, 114-108 (OT)