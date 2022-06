Baser Amer knocked down the game winner to lift Blackwater to a thrilling 90-89 finish against his former team Meralco on Thursday's PBA Philippine Cup.

With the Bossing down by point, Amer sank the step back jumper with 1.7 seconds to go to stun the Bolts.

Blackwater improved to 4-1, while dropping Meralco to 4-3.

(More details to follow.)