MOST CITY - After scoring his first World Championship point in Misano, 21-year-old Troy Alberto marks his premiere at the German International Motorcycle (IDM) Supersport 300 Championship in Most City, Czech Republic, with a podium finish at third place.

Alberto makes history as the first racer from the Philippines to take part and win in the International German Motorbike Championship.

Photos courtesy of Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft (IDM)