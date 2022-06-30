LOOK: Pinoy earns Double Champion title in Jiu-Jitsu

MADRID - Filipino-Spanish Didier Anthony Tabernero, recently gained the title of Double Champion in Jiu-Jitsu, when he won gold medals in 2 separate competitions.

First, Didier topped the AJP Championship “Abu Dhabi” 1000 TP in the Men’s GI / White / Master 3/120 kg last May. He later bagged the gold at the Madrid International IBJJF JIU-JITSU Championship 2022 held this June.

The Filipino-Spanish Double Champion, who has close ties with his Filipino family, chose to compete under the Philippine flag.

Didier paid a courtesy visit to the Philippine Embassy in Madrid to present the medals won under the Philippine flag.

Photos courtesy of Didier Tabernero & PE Madrid