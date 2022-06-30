LOOK: Manny Pacquiao visits Barcelona's Camp Nou

Former world champion Manny Pacquiao was a guest of honor at the famed Camp Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona, on Wednesday.

The eight-division world champion was welcomed along with his family, and given his own version of the club's 2022-23 away kit.

Look who was at Camp Nou today 👀 @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/01dPQcYJXS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 29, 2022

"It's an honor to be here, visiting this biggest stadium in Barcelona. To meet the owner, the staff. The warm welcome, I really appreciate it," said the Filipino boxer.

Barcelo unveiled its away kit for the upcoming season earlier this week, taking inspiration from the 1992 Olympic Games that was held in the city.

The new away kit of FC Barcelona is inspired by the Olympics. Handout photo

"The color of gold is the absolute protagonist of the new design, which also includes the pattern of the map of Barcelona, highlighting the Eixample, Montjuic and Barceloneta in homage to the 1992 Games while the trim at the end of the sleeves features the colors of the five Olympic rings," the club said.

The new away kit also gives a special nod to the Barcelona women's team, "which in recent years has gone on a journey that embodies [Olympic] values."

FC Barcelona Femení won a domestic treble in the previous season, and set two consecutive world record attendance at a women's football match. They packed Camp Nou for the quarterfinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League against Real Madrid, and again for the semifinal against Wolfsburg.