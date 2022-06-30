Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Chris Banchero, Justin Ruth Gascon now engaged

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 12:04 PM

MANILA, Philippines -- Congratulations poured in for Meralco guard Chris Banchero and his partner, Justin Ruth Gascon, after they announced their engagement on Sunday.

The couple shared photos of their engagement at the Four Seasons-Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CB (@chrisbanchero)

Banchero's fellow PBA players were quick to congratulate him on the happy occasion.

"Big time my guy!! Congrats to both of you," said San Miguel's Chris Ross, while Jeff Cariaso, a former coach of Banchero, said: "Proud of you and truly happy for you both."

Gascon also posted a video of the happy moment.

