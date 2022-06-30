LOOK: Alyssa Valdez stuns in birthday shoot

MANILA – Volleyball star and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Alyssa Valdez marked her 29th birthday in style.

On Instagram, Valdez surprised her fans and other netizens with snaps from an elegant photoshoot for her birthday last June 29.

The Creamline Cool Smashers top spiker was seen wearing a shiny silver dress with balloons in the backdrop.

“Always grateful. Appreciate everyone who took the time to greet me on my special day,” she said in the caption.

Valdez won as one of the top 2 celebrity housemates of the celebrity batch and was supposed to compete in the finale of “PBB” Season 10.

She was not able to make it due to her prior commitment to compete in the Southeast Asian Games.

The volleyball star was replaced by the edition's third placer Miss Grand International 2020 runner-up Samantha Bernardo.

After returning to the outside world, Valdez secured another Premier Volleyball League championship with the Cool Smashers.

RELATED VIDEO

