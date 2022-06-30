Amir Khan enters the ring against Terence Crawford before their WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2019 in New York City. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Former champion Amir Khan claimed boxing coach Freddie Roach has reached out to him to arrange a fight with retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

Khan, who has also retired recently like Pacquiao, said the esteemed boxing coach reached out to him through a friend.

“You know I got another phone call today, another one – Well, a friend of mine got a phone call from Freddie Roach who just said that ‘We want to get a fight – you know, Manny didn’t win the election,’” Khan said in Boxingscene. (LINK ON BOXING SCENE https://www.boxingscene.com/amir-khan-says-freddie-roach-reached-out-about-fighting-pacquiao--167286)

“‘Let’s do, like, an exhibition with Manny or a proper fight.’ They want to do it in the UK.”

Pacquiao and Khan trained together under Roach. The Briton later left Roach's camp to look for a trainer who would exclusively focus on him.



Pacquiao left boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas in a WBA welterweight title bout in August 2021. He later ran for president but lost.

Khan also bade boxing goodbye after being thoroughly beaten by Kell Brook last February.

The Briton, who has long wanted to fight either Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather in a super bout, said he is already done boxing.

“You know what, all that (expletive), chasing Mayweather, chasing Manny Pacquiao – you know, it was not meant to happen then, maybe it’s not meant to happen now,” Khan said.

“I’m not going to chase them now.”